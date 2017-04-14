Trump Will Win Bigly in 2020

I have bad news for the mainstream media and the Democrats. Time to stock up on absinthe or hightail it down to the medical marijuana store -- Donald Trump is going to be president for eight years. Not only that, he will win reelection much more comfortably, easily winning the popular vote as well as the electoral college.

I'm not saying this because I am in the slightest bit psychic. I always lose in Vegas -- and don't even ask about the track. I'm also not saying it because Trump just had a good week, getting his Supreme Court pick through and taking it to Assad and ISIS, earning him a slight bump in the polls. (They don't mean anything now anyway.)

I am saying it for same reason I predicted Trump would win his first term back in August 2015 -- simple observation of the scene.