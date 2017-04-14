Former Hillary Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri said former President Obama “looked kind of like a jackass” when he appeared on actor Zach Galifianakis’ web show “Between Two Ferns” in 2014.
Palmieri made the comments while speaking at a Yale University event on Thursday about the 2016 presidential horserace and the current political landscape.
Clinton Communications Director On Obama: 'He Looked Kind Of Like A Jacka**'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 12:59 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment