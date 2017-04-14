Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6786 Comments: 47321 Since: Mar 2010

Clinton Communications Director On Obama: 'He Looked Kind Of Like A Jacka**'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: Daily Caller
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 12:59 PM
Discuss:

Former Hillary Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri said former President Obama “looked kind of like a jackass” when he appeared on actor Zach Galifianakis’ web show “Between Two Ferns” in 2014.

Palmieri made the comments while speaking at a Yale University event on Thursday about the 2016 presidential horserace and the current political landscape.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor