Susan Rice has repeatedly changed her story over the last 15 days and given two different answers about the unmasking of Trump transition officials who were caught up in the surveillance of foreign officials.
Though Barack Obama’s national security adviser at first feigned ignorance, once it was revealed that she was the one who made the dozens of requests seeking to unmask the identities of the associates, Rice defended her actions by saying they were for national security reasons and not politically motivated.
Susan Rice Has Given Two Different Answers In The Last 15 Days On Unmasking Trump Officials
Seeded on Fri Apr 7, 2017 12:06 AM
