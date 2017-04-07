Hillary Clinton: A lot of other people are to blame for my 2016 election loss

Hillary Clinton gave an interview Thursday during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Segments of the interview which were posted online show Hillary offering an array of outside forces which she blames for her electoral loss last year, from FBI Director Comey’s letter to Russian interference to generalized misogyny.

“You know in any campaign there’s so many different cross-currents and events and some have greater impact than others,” Clinton said in response to a question about misogyny and the fact that a majority of white women voted for her opponent. She continued, “But it is fair to say…certainly, misogyny played a role. I mean that just has to be admitted.”