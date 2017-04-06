Newsvine

PolitiFact Retracts 'Mostly True' Ruling That U.S. Removed '100 Percent' of Syria's Chemical Weapons

Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 11:46 AM
Fact-checking website PolitiFact on Wednesday retracted a 2014 article that found it "Mostly True" the Obama administration helped broker a deal that successfully removed "100 percent" of chemical weapons from Syria.

"We struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out," then-Secretary of State John Kerry said on NBC's "Meet the Press" in July 2014. Kerry was referring to a deal the U.S. and Russia struck in September 2013 in which the Russians agreed to help confiscate and then destroy Syria's entire chemical weapons stockpile.

