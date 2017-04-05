Surprise: Liberals Push Bogus Last-Minute 'Plagiarism' Smear Against Gorsuch

They're desperate. They've lost consecutive national elections. Their own tactics are finally being turned against them. They're pursuing a very stupid political strategy to mollify an unthinkingly livid base. They've got no good arguments against Neil Gorsuch. And now Mitch McConnell says he's got the votes to push the 'nuclear' button on judicial filibusters under the Reid Rule just as soon as Democrats hold hands and jump off this unprecedented cliff together: