Sen. Sanders: Prioritizing Jobs Over Climate Change Is 'Stupid and Dangerous'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) argued on Thursday that President Donald Trump's decision to prioritize jobs over climate change with his new executive order is "a nonsensical and stupid and dangerous approach."

Sanders was responding to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer's characterization of Trump's new executive order on energy.

Blitzer said that Trump's order would "curb the federal government's enforcement of climate regulations by putting American jobs above addressing climate change."

"Wolf, that is such a nonsensical, and stupid, and dangerous approach. It's almost indescribable," Sanders said.

