Opponents of the 2nd Amendment will go to unfathomable lengths to shame and demonize gun owners, and this next buffoon is downright dumfounding.
While self-defense laws around the nation are sporadic and murky due to several states’ differing opinions on the subject, one this is known for certain: You have a right in this nation to defend your home and your property from unlawful intrusion, theft, or assault.
Robbery Suspect's Grandfather Thinks Homeowner's AR-15 Made For "Unfair" Fight
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 12:34 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment