GUILTY of the espionage act.
Lt. Gen. Thomas Mcinerney weighed in on Devin Nunes' bombshell revelations that said the Trump team were being spied on by the NSA/CIA -- and it wasn't Russia related. The whole cover for the surveillance was supposed to be because Trump had a bunch of Ivans working for him, but that simply wasn't the case, or the concern, inside the Obama White House.
General McInerney Says Obama Was 'Heavily Listening to What Was Going on in the Trump Campaign'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:27 AM
