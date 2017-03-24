Newsvine

REPORT: NSA to provide SMOKING GUN to Intel Committee today on Trump spying

The Right Scoop
Fri Mar 24, 2017
A source tells Fox News reporter James Rosen that not only will the NSA be delivering documents to the intelligence committee today that Nunes requested on the incidental collection of the Trump transition team, but these documents will also include a smoking gun that prove Obama intentionally used foreign surveillance to spy on Trump and his team:

