A source tells Fox News reporter James Rosen that not only will the NSA be delivering documents to the intelligence committee today that Nunes requested on the incidental collection of the Trump transition team, but these documents will also include a smoking gun that prove Obama intentionally used foreign surveillance to spy on Trump and his team:
REPORT: NSA to provide SMOKING GUN to Intel Committee today on Trump spying
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:19 AM
