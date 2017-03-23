Democrats' Assault On Judge Gorsuch Is A Bust

In short, the Democrats have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at Judge Gorsuch, but have come up empty-handed so far in their attempts to discredit him. What they are left with is the charge that Judge Gorsuch has not been sufficiently forthcoming in his answers. They want him to reveal his thinking on current issues that are likely to make their way to the Supreme Court. They seem to have forgotten the "Ginsburg Rule," set by then Senator Joe Biden, which stipulated during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Ruth Ginsburg that she did not have to answer questions about her personal views or on issues that could come before the Supreme Court. Over and over again, Ruth Ginsburg refused to answer any such questions.