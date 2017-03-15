Trump's taxes: Another exploding cigar for the left

Fact is, Trump pays his taxes like the rest of us. He gets no special breaks; he gets no special treatment. He shelled out for taxes at a 25% rate of income, quite comparable to what the average taxpayer pays. No wonder the average taxpayer thinks Trump sees things the same way the average taxpayer does – he does, because he lives in the same world and by the same laws.

For the left, that is a disaster. Equality has gone out the window now, and the 99%? Fuhgeddaboutit. They've been so obsessed with Trump's taxes that they've offered rewards to each other to find and publish them. They have held town halls in Los Angeles. Nothing has fixated their attention on Trump to quite the state that taxes have, other than their fake narrative about Russian hackers hacking our election.

Now that it comes to light that Trump pays his taxes same as the rest of us do, watch them try to make this story a nonstarter.