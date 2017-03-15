During the September 26, 2016 presidential debate, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speculated that one reason Donald Trump might not have released his tax returns is that “he doesn’t want the American people, all of you watching tonight, to know that he’s paid nothing in federal taxes.”
Flashback: Clinton Says Trump Might Be Avoiding Releasing Taxes To Hide 'That He's Paid Nothing in Federal Taxes'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:27 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment