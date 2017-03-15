REPORT: Ted Cruz, Mike Lee ask Tillerson to investigate Obama funding FOREIGN Soros groups

Based on new reporting from Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and a bevy of other Senators, Obama has been using taxpayer money to fund groups run by George Soros in foreign countries that are basically pushing a leftist agenda whichever way they can. Just like Obama did in Israel by trying to get Netanyahu voted out of office, these groups are alleged to have pushed for certain leftist political candidates and/or to tried to shape the media landscape with a leftist perspective.

These countries see this as the US meddling in their elections and media and have complained to several Senators lately. Thus Cruz, Lee, and the other Senators mentioned below are calling on Tillerson to investigate this and put a stop to funds going to these groups, some of which are violent: