It’s time now for President Trump to follow Abraham Lincoln’s example and a fire anyone and everyone who is actively working against him in government.
After all, even former president Bill Clinton — he utilized this tactic back in 1993. He fired all 93 U.S. attorneys — all of them. According to Conservative Review’s Daniel Horowitz, sacking imposing government employees is best utilized at the start of an administration.
It's Time for President Trump to FIRE Everyone from the Obama Era
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:19 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment