It's Time for President Trump to FIRE Everyone from the Obama Era

It’s time now for President Trump to follow Abraham Lincoln’s example and a fire anyone and everyone who is actively working against him in government.

After all, even former president Bill Clinton — he utilized this tactic back in 1993. He fired all 93 U.S. attorneys — all of them. According to Conservative Review’s Daniel Horowitz, sacking imposing government employees is best utilized at the start of an administration.

