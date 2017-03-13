As Donald Trump triumphantly passed his 50thday as the President of the United States Who Is Not Hillary Clinton, Democrat leaders secretly gathered to survey the smoking wreckage of a party that was supposed to dominate America for a generation and ended up only dominating it until midnight on November 8, 2016.
Chuck Schumer approached the podium to address the gathering, his voice a bit hoarse from his recent phone call "thanking" Harry Reid for the Reid Rule.
“We need to be honest,” said Schumer, to widespread laughter. “No, no, I mean with ourselves. Come on, get real – what did you think I was saying? Anyway, we need to take an honest look at the aftermath of the Obama administration and how it left the party weak and…”
Democrats Seek To Escape Their Whirlpool Of Failure And Fail At That Too
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:55 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment