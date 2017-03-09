President Trump Makes Congress Look Bad – 34 Executive Actions to 4 Signed Pieces of Legislation from Congress to Date

When the President released his plan for the first 100 days, he wasn’t kidding and Congress is nowhere near able to keep pace with the President. President Trump has signed 34 executive actions that include banning immigration to the US from certain terrorist nations; protecting law enforcement; enforcing regulatory reform; helping the coal industry; beating ISIS; nominating a new US Supreme Court Justice; building a border wall; completing the Keystone pipeline from Canada; and, killing the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

As Americans struggle with financial challenges due to Obamacare and a burdensome Federal tax regime, Congress continues to work with no sense of urgency.