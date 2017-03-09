The media is taking Ben Carson to task for saying slaves were immigrants, with the ugly insinuation that they came here willingly. But what they won't tell you is that President Obama said the same thing. Obama said slaves "in their own way were immigrants themselves." If only Ben Carson was a Democrat...
Remember When Obama Said the Same Thing That Ben Carson Did?
