Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6744 Comments: 47089 Since: Mar 2010

Remember When Obama Said the Same Thing That Ben Carson Did?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: PJ Media
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 10:58 AM
Discuss:

The media is taking Ben Carson to task for saying slaves were immigrants, with the ugly insinuation that they came here willingly. But what they won't tell you is that President Obama said the same thing. Obama said slaves "in their own way were immigrants themselves." If only Ben Carson was a Democrat...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor