Seeded by Patriot 8888
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 10:53 AM
ADP’s National Employment Report shows that the economy added 298,000 jobs in February. January’s number was also revised upward from 246,000 to 261,000. The February number was well above what most economists had predicted. “February proved to be an incredibly strong month for employment with increases we have not seen in years,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute.

