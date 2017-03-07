Wikileaks Vault7 Year Zero BOMBSHELL could see Julian Assange CIA details

The group, run by Julian Assange, today realeased more than 8,000 confidential files it says show the techniques the CIA uses to snoop on us through hacking personal technology, such as Iphones and even the Samsung smart TV.

But, more sinisterly, Wikileaks says it obtained evidence that showed a system was worked on to "infect" the central control system of modern vehicles, that the anti-secrecy organisation claims would allow it to carry out "largely undetectable assasinations"........

But Wikileaks says it has proof of the CIA using consumer technology such as smart phones, PCs, and even TVs to hack into personal accounts or even spy on people.

The Wikileaks statement added: "'Year Zero' introduces the scope and direction of the CIA's global covert hacking program, its malware arsenal and dozens of "zero day" weaponised exploits against a wide range of US and European company products, including Apple's iPhone, Google's Android and Microsoft's Windows and even Samsung TVs, which are turned into covert microphones."

Wikileaks says it has been provided with portions of a CIA archive of its hacking arsenal after it "lost control of most of it"