Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6734 Comments: 47002 Since: Mar 2010

A President CAN Authorize a Wiretap so Ben Rhodes is Either Ignorant or a Liar or Both.

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRedstate
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 7:54 AM
Discuss:

So what does the law actually state (read it in it’s entirety below where I emphasized a few relevant points, yet they’re all relevant).

The bottom line is, the president can authorize electronic surveillance through the Attorney General without a court order to acquire foreign intelligence information

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor