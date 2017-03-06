This is the Rogues Gallery of Wire Tap Town. Sorry, America.

There are several major players in this debacle and they are, to a man, just the complete worst. Let’s rap about it.

Take, for example, Ben Rhodes, former National Security Advisor in the Obama White House, who tweetstormed in with a typically snide and self-superior denial.

Ben Rhodes, you may recall, proudly asserts that he misled congress and the American people in order to get the Iran deal, on the grounds that he is smart and you are dumb so shut up. Rhodes once complained that the press didn’t sit on the story about Iran capturing 10 American sailors until after Obama’s State of the Union because the news was a real bummer. Rhodes routinely expresses contempt for the American people, their institutions, the press, and well … everything. You name it, he’s pretty sure he’s smarter than it. Americans are just too benighted to appreciate his and President Obama’s divine wisdom.

Ben Rhodes lied in order to manipulate, and he brags about it. You may be forgiven, then, for printing out his denial and using it to clean up after your dog.