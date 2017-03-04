Newsvine

Pelosi says she never met Russian ambassador, as photo emerges of … Pelosi with Russian ambassador

As with Claire McCaskill and her own faulty memory yesterday, the point of the Pelosi/Kislyak photo isn’t about how objectionable the Russians are but rather catching her in a very inconvenient untruth. If she could honestly forget meeting Kislyak briefly in 2010, isn’t it also possible that Jeff Sessions honestly forgot meeting him last September even though, er, Russian hacking and Trump praising Russia’s president were major stories at the time?

