Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6725 Comments: 46943 Since: Mar 2010

Flashback: Chuck Schumer Meets with Putin in New York City

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: The Gateway Pundit
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 4:48 AM
Discuss:

Where’s the outrage?

Democrat Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer continues to push the Russia conspiracy.But it was Schumer who met with Putin in New York City – not Trump.

The picture above was taken in 2003 as Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, enjoys a Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee with Senator Charles Schumer from New York as Putin visits the first New York gas station of the Russian company Lukoil.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor