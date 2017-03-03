Where’s the outrage?
Democrat Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer continues to push the Russia conspiracy.But it was Schumer who met with Putin in New York City – not Trump.
The picture above was taken in 2003 as Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, enjoys a Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee with Senator Charles Schumer from New York as Putin visits the first New York gas station of the Russian company Lukoil.
Flashback: Chuck Schumer Meets with Putin in New York City
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 4:48 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment