Democrat Claire McCaskill Caught Lying About Meeting With Russian Ambassador

Democrats have two major problems; compulsive lying, and they suck at technology. The DNC and Hillary Clinton's campaign having been hacked by 5 to 7 foreign intelligence agencies vs. the RNC and Trump's data security is a great example of the latter - though perhaps the best combination of questionable ethics and technological ineptitude was the episode in which Hillary Clinton's incompetent IT guy crept onto Reddit during the Benghazi investigation to ask how he could strip Hillary's email address from (legally) archived records.

The latest example of lying while sucking at technology comes to us from Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO), who tried her best to pile on the Russophobic Jeff Sessions witch hunt by emphatically tweeting about how she's never had a call or meeting with the Russians. Ever. Unfortunately for Claire, she forgot about the two times she not only did that, but tweeted about it!