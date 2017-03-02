Trump's Speech Exposes the Sickness of the Democrat Party

Trump's down-to-earth, straight-talk nature is exactly why 60 something million Americans have bonded with him. Meanwhile, political snobs and fake news media still do not get it. The political establishment, Obama's army of domestic terrorists and fake news media will continue using their standard tried and true tactics to destroy Trump. They will fail.

Watching Trump address Congress, it struck me, “Oh my gosh, every common sense thing Trump says he intends to do beneficial to America is vehemently opposed by the Democrats.” What on earth has happened to my dad's Democratic Party? My fellow Americans, our greatest threat is not ISIS. It is the Democratic Party.