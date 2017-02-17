Our government is populated by those who oppose the duly elected President.
That has become blindingly evident. The past eight years of systematically packing the system with a certain ilk is to blame.
In the recent election, the one in which Donald Trump was fairly and duly elected President, the area populated by the federally involved voted sharply the other way
When does bureaucratic sabotage border sedition?
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:57 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment