The left and its echo chamber are convinced they are taking out Trump. It's their "narrative" and they actually believe their own PR. They don’t see how they have driven themselves over the edge of reason and can no longer convince others. The only people they have convinced are themselves -- of their own righteousness. And they actually believe they have succeeded
The Left's Once Mighty Echo Chamber Is Losing Power
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:43 AM
