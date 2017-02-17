Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6709 Comments: 46836 Since: Mar 2010

The Left's Once Mighty Echo Chamber Is Losing Power

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:43 AM
Discuss:

The left and its echo chamber are convinced they are taking out Trump. It's their "narrative" and they actually believe their own PR. They don’t see how they have driven themselves over the edge of reason and can no longer convince others. The only people they have convinced are themselves --  of their own righteousness. And they actually believe they have succeeded

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor