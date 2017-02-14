White House Adviser Eviscerates a Shell-shocked George Stephanopoulos

For anyone not in the tank for the Democrats, the far-left, or the Nanny-State who would like to witness the absolute gold-standard of how to deal with the biased and increasingly rage-filled anti-Trump media, I urge you to run, not walk, to watch the video of White House Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller eviscerating George Stephanopoulos from the ABC News “This Week” broadcast this Sunday.

The tape should become required viewing for any Republican, conservative, or faith-based communicators hoping to inject some sanity back into policy debates hijacked by the dishonest, hate-filled, and increasingly inflammatory rhetoric of a growing part of the mainstream media, the “entertainment” industry, and academia.