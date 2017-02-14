Newsvine

ISIS Beheads Teddy Bear to Warn of Valentine's Day Ban

The Islamic State has reportedly banned any red clothing today in the section of Mosul it still controls out of fear residents will celebrate Valentine's Day -- and even beheaded a teddy bear to drive home their edict.

The holiday of hearts and candy is big in Iraq, with vendors stocking up on roses, plush red and pink teddy bears, mylar balloons and other classic gifts.

