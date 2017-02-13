JUST IN: Trump's Immigration 'Raids' Arrive In New York City - Libs FREAK OUT...

Immigration advocates (legal and otherwise) are up in arms over the recent crackdown on illegal aliens in the United States.

ICE has ramped-up its efforts to capture and deport illegals under Donald Trump, and it’s driving some people batty.......

If a person is in the country illegally, then they are criminals. Their first mistake was breaking the law to get into America.

Alternately, raids don’t tear families apart because nobody is forcing the wife and/or children to stay in the states. If these illegals had been so worried about being separated from their families when they were considering sneaking across the border, maybe they would have reconsidered doing so.