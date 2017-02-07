Newsvine

Maxine Waters Wants to Impeach Trump Because She Disagrees With Him, Or Something -

Democrats have been throwing temper tantrums on Capitol Hill since before President Trump was officially sworn in on January 20 and have given every indication we shouldn't expect their obstructionist behavior to end anytime soon. .......

By claiming impeachment is an option without a real argument to stand on, Democrats are setting themselves up for failure should impeachment be necessary in the future. They've blown their credibility and political capital in the first two weeks of the new administration. 

Voters have been tuning out the left election-after-election for years now at local and federal levels across the country.

