The Left Melts Down After New England Patriot Super Bowl Victory

This has to be the most butthurt genre of people in history -- politicizing everything and losing badly too, almost on a continuous basis. The left went apoplectic last night after the New England Patriots rallied from behind and defeated the Atlanta Falcons, under the auspices of the best quarterback to ever live, who also happens to be one of Trump's biggest supporters.

Life for the dispirited left has been nothing but anguish and unimaginable misery since Trump defeated Clinton. Their inability to cope, coupled with their lack of forbearance, have led them down a path of seemingly unending forays in public humiliation.