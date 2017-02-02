Newsvine

Trump Overseeing the Destruction of the Democrat Coalition

Here's where the internal strife apparent in the Democrat coalition is big blessing.  Trump's capture of the Oval Office was supposed to be a catalyst to a renewed liberal grassroots resistance movement.  The foundation was already laid.  The hype for a fight was so loud, it got fumbling dimwit Keith Olbermann a job in politics again.

And to be totally fair, Trump is the ne plus ultra target for the progressively aggrieved: he's a rich white business owner who talks about women like a septuagenarian barfly and believes that the police don't police the inner city enough.

For the left, Trump is worse than Archie Bunker, Richard Nixon, and Bull Connor combined.  His old-boy demeanor even had left-wing loony-tune Bill Maher apologizing for his past disparaging rhetoric about George Bush and Mitt Romney.

 

