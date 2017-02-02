Resistance to President Trump has gone from tragedy to farce in record time. Having failed to prevent Trump from becoming president and having so far failed to stop his cabinet nominees or his executive order, some members of The Resistance are now aiming a bit lower. A man in Brooklyn has started a Change.org petition asking the Walt Disney Company to stop animatronic Donald Trump from speaking in Disney World’s Hall of Presidents.
Petition seeks to silence animatronic President Trump at Disney's Hall of Presidents
