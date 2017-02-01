Gorsuch nomination a lose-lose for the Democrats

President Trump just handed the Democrats a lose-lose decision point by nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court vacancy created by the untimely death of Justice Scalia. It is a political masterstroke. And not just because Gorsuch looks like a Central Casting version of a justice, and not because he is smart, articulate, and supremely qualified.

And not even because he disarmed the Democrats by saying that a good judge doesn’t always like the outcome of his legal reasoning. The Dems always look and find “victims” of some decision of a Republican judicial nominee and state therefore that he or she will not protect women, minorities, Muslims, etc. I look forward to Judge Gorsuch explaining this in the hearings.

No, I think this is a masterstroke for entirely different reasons than his obvious personal appeal and superb qualifications.