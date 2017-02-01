Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6688 Comments: 46695 Since: Mar 2010

It's Escalating: Defiance and Calls for Violence among Democrats

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Wed Feb 1, 2017 7:50 AM
Discuss:

Understand the escalation. It should trouble civilized Americans. Harbour, Madonna, and Judd aren’t anonymous lefty shlubs looking for a little street action to brighten their otherwise gray existences. They’re known widely, and however much Madonna’s and Judd’s stars have faded, they’re listened to seriously by impressionable and likewise hate-filled minds. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor