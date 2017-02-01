Understand the escalation. It should trouble civilized Americans. Harbour, Madonna, and Judd aren’t anonymous lefty shlubs looking for a little street action to brighten their otherwise gray existences. They’re known widely, and however much Madonna’s and Judd’s stars have faded, they’re listened to seriously by impressionable and likewise hate-filled minds.
It's Escalating: Defiance and Calls for Violence among Democrats
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Feb 1, 2017 7:50 AM
