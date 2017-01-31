No borders. No nations. No clue.

Do you lock your front door at night? Hater!

Do you have an alarm system at your house? Xenophobe!

Do you ask who’s ringing your doorbell before letting a visitor in? Rotten bigot!

That, essentially, is the reaction from the politically charged left to President Trump’s executive order about admitting people from certain countries into the United States. The unhinged outrage from Trump-haters – and there are a lot of them – puts the interests of non-Americans over the security of our citizens. And the administration’s botched roll-out of the new restrictions gave opponents just the excuse they needed to bellow.