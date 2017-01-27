How Trump is making Alinsky's Fourth Rule work for us

There's a frustrating game that the left plays with conservatives. It's an Alinksy tactic called, "Make them live up to their values." Now, living up to one's values isn't a bad thing, but setting high standards ultimately means that you'll sometimes fall short.

This tactic has been a sure win for the left for decades, now. Any misconduct by Christians is fair game, and Republicans are held to the highest standards, while Barney Frank diddled an underage page and remained a revered Democrat. Until President Trump.......

There aren't any rules anymore because the left only applies them one way. And in doing so, they've left what once was a civil compact between the two parties in smoldering ruins. (snip)

I no longer have any investment in any particular political values, save one: The rules created by the left will be applied to the left as equally and punitively as they have applied them to the right. (snip)

This new philosophy has freed me of more emotional angst that I can describe. Literally nothing the left says or does matters to me anymore. I don't care about their tantrums. I don't care about their accusations. I don't care if they say Trump is lying. I don't care if Trump is lying.