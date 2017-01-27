Newsvine

Trump FREEZES DHS foreign trips to interview refugee applicants

The Department of Homeland Security is putting a temporary freeze on staff trips to other countries to interview refugees who want to come to the US, according to a law enforcement source.

The action, first reported by Reuters, comes as the agency awaits direction from President Donald Trump, who has made clear he plans on making significant changes to the refugee policy.

