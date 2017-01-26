Trump Job Approval Performance Hits 59%

Donald Trump has hit the ground running. Don't believe what the mainstream media wants you to believe. The Lefty Press is working overtime to denigrate and discredit Trump

Rasmussen has Trump hitting 59% today!

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 59% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-one percent (41%) disapprove. The latest figures include 44% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 31% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +13 (see trends). http://m.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/trump_administration/prez_track_jan26

Americans overwhelmingly approve his actions thus far and he is hitting all the bullet points from his campaign. If he continues at this pace, he will complete his to do list the first year. The US has a resurgence in business optimism with the Dow hitting the benchmark 20,000 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Dems continue their temper tantrum as they desperately try to convince the electorate that they are relevant. Trump has them tied up in knots with his daily barrage of EO's. They don't know which action to address first. He is single-handedly running the government and is moving full speed ahead with the agenda he promised the American people during the campaign. The Dems had better get on board or they will be left in the dust.

Kudos to Donald Trump for his stellar first week!