Apparently, some members of the mainstream media cannot help themselves: their hatred for Donald Trump is so intense that they engage in misconduct almost guaranteed to be exposed, and thereby reinforce the Trump narrative that they are dishonest. It is an exercise in self-destruction that suggests deep psychological issues
ABC News caught red-handed deceptively editing comment in order to make Trump look bad and has now apologized
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:42 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment