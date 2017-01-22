Justice Department (and Hillary?) clear the way for Jared Kushner appointment

Ever since President Trump announced his intention to appoint his son-in-law, Jared Kushner to an advisory position on the White House staff there have been ethics questions raised regarding anti-nepotism rules. Yesterday the Justice Department finished a review of the question and concluded, albeit in a somewhat half hearted fashion, that it probably won’t violate any existing laws on that score.

So what they’re basically saying is that the 1967 anti-nepotism law was never really repealed, but another rule passed in 1978 sort of gutted it for this particular application. (The Civil Service Reform Act of 1978, signed by Jimmy Carter.) And that one has been summoned up in challenges to family entanglements in presidential hiring before. In what may prove to be one of the fine bits of ironic humor to come out of all of this, a previous case was being bandied about as evidence. It involved an appointment by one President William J. Clinton of someone to work as an aide heading up health care reform efforts during that term. What was her name again? Oh, that’s right… Hillary Clinton.