DHS Whistleblower Ready To 'Drain The Swamp' With Trump [VIDEO]

A road-worn, devoted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) whistleblower and author is uniquely positioned to help President Donald Trump do the forensics on what is on the bottom of the swamp.

Since Phil Haney’s book, “See Something Say Nothing,” came out, he saw, felt and witnessed the rising up of Americans who coalesced at the ballot box to turn this country away from willful blindness, excessively loose immigration policies and failed counter-terrorism policies in the name of civil rights. Haney says, “people knew intuitively that something wasn’t right” in our government’s

policies to keep Americans safe.

“I know where the valves are and people like me do,” the soft-spoken Haney — who traveled to 90 cities starting in Indianapolis, Ind. in April to Omaha, Neb. on Nov. 7, speaking to millions of worried Americans — says in this exclusive video interview for The Daily Caller News Foundation.