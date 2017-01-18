Lewis told reporters last week his gesture held extra weight considering he’d never missed an inauguration, but again, that castle turned to sand once it was revealed it simply wasn’t true. His staff clarified the mixup on Tuesday, when they told Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler the 76-year-old had just forgotten.
Whoops! Definitely-Not-Senile John Lewis Says He FORGOT He Boycotted W's Inauguration
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:14 AM
