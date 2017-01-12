What I think we’re dealing with here is a variant on the legendary story, also involving pigs, about Lyndon Johnson when he was running for president.
Concerned about the race getting close, he told his campaign manager to start a massive rumour about his opponent having sex with a pig.
‘Christ, we can’t call him a pig-f***er!’ the campaign manager protested. ‘Nobody’s going to believe a thing like that.’
‘I know,’ said Johnson. ‘But let’s make the sonafab*tch deny it!’
Trump has now had to publicly deny paying prostitutes to urinate for him. A claim that was made, it has emerged, by unnamed people who had been specifically tasked with unearthing damaging information about a political rival.
The only hookers in this story are the cheap, lazy journalists who ran with fake Trump sleaze to urinate on his presidency
