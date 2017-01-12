Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6653 Comments: 46349 Since: Mar 2010

BuzzFeed Could Be In Legal Trouble For Publishing Trump Doc

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: The Daily Caller
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:01 AM
Discuss:

The organization elected to publish a 35-page dossier claiming Russian operatives had compromising personal and financial information about the president-elect and others in his orbit. The documents were compiled by a former British intelligence officer working for a private intelligence firm in London at the behest of Trump’s political opponents. They were later shared with Democratic political operatives and members of Congress.

If the salacious allegations in the document cache prove false, an individual named in the documents may have cause to bring a libel lawsuit against BuzzFeed.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor