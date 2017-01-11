Newsvine

Five Moves That Can Help Trump Win Big on Day One

Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: The Fiscal Times
Seeded on Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:38 AM
Here are five things Trump should do on Day One:

  1. Call for term limits in Congress.

  2. Walk away from the TPP.

  3. Call for a halt to admitting Syrian refugees until the authorities have the vetting process down cold.

  Issue an executive order rescinding Congress' exemption from Obamacare. 

    1. Approve the Keystone Pipeline.

    For soon-to-be President Trump, there is no single act that could more swiftly satisfy his pledge to “Drain the Swamp.” 

