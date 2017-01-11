Five Moves That Can Help Trump Win Big on Day One

Here are five things Trump should do on Day One:
Call for term limits in Congress.
Walk away from the TPP.
Call for a halt to admitting Syrian refugees until the authorities have the vetting process down cold.
Issue an executive order rescinding Congress' exemption from Obamacare.
Approve the Keystone Pipeline.
For soon-to-be President Trump, there is no single act that could more swiftly satisfy his pledge to “Drain the Swamp.”
