Painting depicting police officers as pigs sparks tug of war on Capitol Hill

The clash between members of Congress over a painting that depicts police officers as pigs boiled over Tuesday, with Republican lawmakers repeatedly taking matters into their own hands to remove the student artwork from a Capitol complex hallway and Democrats responding by rehanging the piece and defending its display.

