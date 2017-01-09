The Great California Earthquake of 2018: First State To Default

I would like to direct your attention to something boring but infinitely informative regarding the nature of this mismanaged state. Employers who utilize labor pay into the FUTA, or the federal unemployment tax, at a rate of 6% and are credited back an offset of 5.4% that they previously paid the state, leaving a small federal liability of only 0.6%.

However, if the state-run U.I. trust gets overdrawn, as it did in California for going on its third year now, it automatically pulls an emergency loan out from the federal government to service the underfunded account. And if that is not repaid by November 10, and it defaults, then the government forces employers to pay it.

They just defaulted.

California's U.I. trust is being kneecapped because of arms-wide-open amnesty that is removing jobs from those born here, and thus sending the U.I. rate ever higher. And the employer is the fall guy politicians will use to force you to buy votes for them. Isn't helping a Democrat hold on to power using your taxes great?